Michigan AG opens coronavirus price-gouging probe into seller of hand sanitizer

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced a coronavirus price-gouging investigation into a business suspected of jacking up the price of hand sanitizer amid the pandemic.

Nessel announced the investigation into A.M. Business Cleaning and Supplies, of Ann Arbor, on Monday.

She said her office sent the business a subpoena for records after asking a judge to sign off on it last week.

Complaints began after A.M. Business posted a message on social media advertising hand sanitizer at $60 for a 12-ounce bottle, $40 for an 8-ounce bottle and $20 for a 4-ounce bottle, her office said in a news release. Days before, the bottles were reportedly priced at $7.50, $5 and $2.50, respectively.

A screen shot of the advertisement was attached as an exhibit to a court petition seeking to subpoena the business.

“Legal recourse is not the preferred option, but my office will take any necessary steps to determine whether reports of price-gouging are valid,” Nessel said.

Also attached as an exhibit in the court filing was a photo of a March 9 receipt which showed that a customer was charged $36 for a 12-ounce bottle of Purell, Mlive.com reported.

In a letter to Nessel's office, A.M. Business owner Anthony Marshall denied overcharging customers for hand sanitizer, the news outlet reported.

"I want to make it clear that I was not trying to sell individual bottles of Purell at the prices listed in the photo," he said.