Michelle Malkin slams liberal media over Covington coverage after a ‘BuzzFeed, hold my beer moment’

Fox News contributor Michelle Malkin blasted the liberal media for not learning its lesson after jumping on BuzzFeed’s now-debunked Mueller probe report last Friday before rushing to judgment on the Covington high school viral video just hours later.

On “Fox and Friends” on Thursday morning, Malkin said the weekend’s news cycle was like a “BuzzFeed, hold my beer moment” after news organizations across the country jumped from one of the organization's debunked reports to another without regard for the facts.

“The problem is when you look at the cost-benefit calculation of manufacturing these kinds of hoaxes, there is just so much of a strong incentive to keep lying because nobody ever gets punished,” Malkin said. “That's why it's so important that we have grassroots, independent journalists and citizens throughout holding these so-called professionals in the liberal media accountable.”

Earlier, Malkin said the media’s coverage of the Covington viral video -- which showed one, limited perspective of the encounter between a Kentucky high school junior and a Native American activist -- was “the most extreme and viral moment of media manufacturing claims of racism.”

“It’s far greater than just hating Trump or trying to turn a red hat into some sort of symbol of patriarchal, white supremacist oppression,” she said. “So many people in the media jumped on this in order to exploit this incident to forward their own confirmation bias.”

Malkin said the people who “put their necks on the line to show the whole truth” should be praised because “they do not hold contempt for young southern boys who are wearing MAGA hats.”

“It really is a time to have self-reflection among the news media for their own contempt of half of America and what it’s cost them,” she said.