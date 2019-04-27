Michael Avenatti still looking for legal representation in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti is in the market for a lawyer to represent him in a federal case accusing him of trying to shake down Nike out of up to $25 million.

The embattled attorney who once represented adult-film star Stormy Daniels has a public defender, the New York Daily News reported.

“The defendant seeks additional time to retain counsel to engage with the government,” Magistrate Judge Henry Pitman wrote.

MICHAEL AVENATTI LIVED LUXURY LIFE WHILE AVOIDING PAYING TAXES FOR A DECADE, SAYS FEDERAL TAX AUTHORITIES

Prosecutors alleged in March that Avenatti threatened Nike he would reveal allegations that the company secretly paid college basketball recruits unless he was paid.

“As alleged, Michael Avenatti approached Nike last week with a list of financial demands in exchange for covering up allegations of misconduct on behalf of the company,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney Jr. said in March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Avenatti also faces 335 years in prison for wire and bank fraud charges in California, where he is accused of stealing from legal clients, failing to pay taxes and lying in bankruptcy filings, according to the paper. He has hired a private attorney for that case.

Avenatti has denied wrongdoing in both cases against him.