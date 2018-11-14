Expand / Collapse search
Michael Avenatti reportedly arrested on domestic violence charges

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump, leaves federal court in New York after a hearing for Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney. Avenatti, said Monday, May 14, he did nothing wrong by distributing a report last week that detailed the finances of Cohen and showed he had charged companies a hefty price for "insight" about Trump. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Michael Avenatti, a Trump critic and the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, was reportedly arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges.

A report against Avenatti regarding an alleged encounter on Tuesday was filed by his estranged wife, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

An LAPD public information officer confirmed to Fox News that an individual had been arrested on domestic violence charges. The officer did not confirm that the individual was Avenatti, saying that the ID would be released after booking.

The individual was arrested Wednesday following an incident reported Tuesday, the LAPD said.

Avenatti did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.