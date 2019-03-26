Michael Avenatti's a 'fool' who seemingly exploited Stormy Daniels for attention, Tammy Bruce says

Radio host Tammy Bruce blasted attorney Michael Avenatti calling him a "fool" and mocking his recent legal troubles Tuesday while appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Look, what I really enjoyed, what was very important about your initial coverage of this fool was the fact that he appeared to be exploiting one of his clients, Stormy Daniels,” Bruce told Tucker Carlson. “He was making money from her and she was reduced to doing tours of strip clubs in the process of him representing her.”

“I feel bad for her,” Carlson interjected. “I said that to him and he said that her stripping in some sad club in Richmond, Virginia, was an act of female empowerment.”

“You know when you're 7 years old... show me a 7-year-old who says, 'when I grow up I want to be stripping at some clubs,'” Bruce said.

Daniels, an adult-film star, cut ties with Avenatti last month.

Avenatti was accused Monday by federal prosecutors in New York of trying to extort between $15 and $25 million from sports apparel company Nike.

The attorney was charged with wire fraud and bank fraud in a separate case out of California

“And look, if all of the charges against him are true, this guy is like the 'Zelig' of criminals. So I mean, he's trying. He's trying to adjust or would seem to be involved in so many different kinds of behaviors and crime,” Bruce said, seemingly alluding to a 1983 film in which Woody Allen adapts to different environments.

Avenatti denied the charges in a "CBS Evening News" interview Tuesday. He cited unnamed "legal experts," who he said contended that he was "well within the line as an aggressive attorney."

Carlson and Bruce noted that just last year Avenatti was touted as a possible 2020 Democratic presidential contender.

The conversation also addressed an appearance Avenatti made on “The View” last year where his sexual fantasies came up. Avenatti told the hosts they involved handcuffs.

“It looks like he's gotten one part of his dream fulfilled,” Bruce said.

“We always get what we want in the end, don't we,” Carlson added.

“You do. You just watch out for what you wish for because you just might get it,” Bruce said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.