Michael Avenatti labels Alyssa Milano a 'disgusting hypocrite' after tweet about his November arrest

Attorney Michael Avenatti blasted actress Alyssa Milano on Twitter Monday afternoon in response to a tweet she issued about his arrest for domestic violence last year.

At the time, Milano wrote that the allegations against Avenatti were "totally disgusting" and that she was "disavowing" Stormy Daniels's former lawyer. Avenatti was arrested in November 2018 after an ex-girlfriend accused him of grabbing her by the wrist and throwing her out of his apartment. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office announced in February that Avenatti would not be charged with a crime.

For some reason, the lawyer chose to respond on Monday -- about eight months after the actress' tweet -- by labeling her a "disgusting hypocrite."

"You preach about Trump's need to follow the constitution but then ignore it yourself," Avenatti wrote. "You are a disgusting hypocrite. I don't care what side you are on. Where the hell is my apology for you proclaiming my guilt for something I was never even charged with?"

Although Avenatti is not being charged with a crime at the moment, the Los Angeles D.A.'s office specified that the case is still open and that charges could eventually be filed against him.

Meanwhile, the lawyer is also facing a number of federal charges in California and New York for allegedly trying to blackmail Nike, as well as other crimes.

Last week, the California State Bar made a motion to suspend Avenatti's law license, arguing that his alleged conduct "poses a substantial threat of harm to clients or the public."