Miami TV crew attacked filming fight on South Beach

A television news crew was attacked while filming a fight that broke out in Miami Beach on Wednesday night, police said.

CBS4 reporter Bobeth Yates and photojournalist Ebenezer Mends were reporting a story about recent unruly behavior in South Beach when a group of people turned on them, Yates said during an 11 p.m. news broadcast.

"Just really shaken up. Been reporting for a very long time, don’t want to date myself, but about 20 years, and I’ve never been attacked like this on a story," Yates said. "The ironic part was, we were actually covering crime on South Beach."

The Miami Beach City Commission voted Wednesday to restrict early-morning alcohol sales as a way to combat unruly behavior. Starting May 22, last call will be rolled back from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. during a seven-month pilot program.

"An entertainment-only district has given us something we just can’t control," said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber during the commission meeting.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 call came in regarding a large fight that had broken out on Ocean Drive, according to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. He said the crew was attacked when they began filming the fight.

Video shows several men asking the cameraman to stop filming. One man is then seen pushing the camera away.

"I tried to push them back," Yates said during the broadcast.

At some point, Yates and Mends had what they believe was alcohol thrown at them. The crew was not injured, but police said their equipment was damaged.

Two men were arrested and charged with criminal mischief and battery. Their names have not been released.