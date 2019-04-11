Miami student charged after attempting wrestling move on high school principal, cops say

A Miami high school student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attempting a popular wrestling move on his principal.

Gianny Sosa, a senior at Miami Southridge Senior High School, was in a hallway when he allegedly placed his arm around the neck of Principal Humberto Miret to allegedly attempt an “RKO” move caught on cellphone video. It was unclear what led to the alleged incident.

An “RKO” is performed by jumping into the air and grabbing the back of an opponent’s head and slamming their face into the mat. Miret was able to get Sosa into a chokehold and appears to punch him, WLPG-TV reported.

Sosa, 18, a recorded a video of himself and Miret after the incident.

"Oh, now that I'm recording you don't want to touch me? You don't want to hit me now?" Sosa said to Miret in the video. "It's crazy, ain't it? Now that the camera has your face, you don't want to hit me. Now that the superintendent might see this, you don't want to touch me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teen is charged with battery on a school official and interference with an educational institution, according to the station. It was not immediately whether the student or Miret will face discipline by the Miami-Dade County Public Schools district.