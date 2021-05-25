Miami rideshare driver and passenger struck by gunfire during shootout: police

A rideshare driver and a passenger in his vehicle were struck by gunfire Tuesday during a shootout in north Miami, according to police.

The driver picked up multiple passengers shortly after 3 p.m. in his green Honda Pilot when someone in a light-colored vehicle approached them and opened fire, striking both the driver and one of the riders in the upper body, a police report states.

One of the rideshare passengers pulled out a gun and returned fire while the driver ditched his car to get out of the crossfire.

"He picked up a couple of passengers and then out of nowhere, he came to a stop and then they started shooting into his vehicle," a witness told Local 10.

One of the uninjured passengers then hopped in the driver's seat of the rideshare vehicle and sped off to a local hospital, according to police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the rideshare driver to the hospital. Both the driver and passenger are in stable condition.

It is unclear what company the driver was associated with. Uber told Fox News that they have not been able to confirm if an Uber driver was behind the wheel. Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suspects who initially opened fire are still at large.