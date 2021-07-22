Florida music festival stage collapses day before three-day concert slated to begin

A portion of a stage for the Rolling Loud music festival collapsed Thursday inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida just one day before the concert was scheduled to take place.

Concert organizers said a screen at one of the stages fell but no one was hurt. Miami-Dade fire officials told FOX affiliate WSVN-TV that it did not receive calls about the incident.

Crews have been working in the venue -- home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team -- for over a week setting up multiple stages for the three-day festival that is slated to feature hip hop acts 21 Savage, DaBaby and A$AP Rocky.

In a social media post, organizers said the incident won't prevent the event from moving forward, saying "The show goes on!"

"In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow," the post read.

Fox News has reached out to concert organizers and Hard Rock Stadium.

A news helicopter hovering over the stadium showed a collapsed stage as workers walked around the area.