Miami gang member found with cache of firearms, including ‘switch’-enabled machine guns, feds say

A Miami man with alleged gang ties has been indicted after being found with a cache of firearms, including two pistols that had been converted into machine guns, federal authorities said Monday.

Ty’ree Dixon, 22, was approached by law enforcement officers on May 17 during an investigation into gang-related crime and fraud, the Justice Department said. Prosecutors said he has ties to the "Bloods" gang and the local "77 Street" gang.

During the encounter, the officers discovered he was allegedly armed with a Glock 20 and a 10mm. semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

During a search of his home, a large amount of ammunition was discovered along with three Glock semi-automatic pistols, a Century Arms International AK-style pistol and two pistols that had been converted into machine guns using "switch" devices, prosecutors said.

The "switch" devices allow handguns to fire multiple rounds with each pull of the trigger, making the weapon fully automatic, authorities said.

Dixon was initially charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. On May 21, a federal judge ordered him held without bond pending his trial.

On June 1, a federal grand jury indicted Dixon on two counts each of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and illegally possessing a machine gun.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on June 16. He faces up to 40 years in federal prison.