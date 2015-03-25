Miami-Dade police say they believe they have found body of Florida man who fell from plane

Miami-Dade police say they believe they have found the body of Florida man who fell from a private plane into the waters off South Florida.

Authorities said they presume the body is that of 42-year-old Gerardo Nales in a mangrove area Saturday morning but are waiting on official identification from the medical examiner.

The pilot of the Piper PA 46 called for help Thursday afternoon, radioing "mayday, mayday, mayday" and telling an air traffic controller that a door was open and a passenger had fallen from the plane. The aircraft had just taken off from Tamiami Executive Airport

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the plane was flying at about 2,000 feet, some eight miles southeast of the Tamiami airport.

Authorities said investigators have no evidence of foul play.