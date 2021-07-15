Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami
Published

Miami-Dade apartment roof partially collapses weeks after Surfside condo tragedy

The Surfside collapse prompted emergency safety audits of buildings over 40 years old and five or more stories tall

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A chunk of rooftop crumbled off of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building in Florida on Thursday, four weeks to the day after a deadly high rise collapse in nearby Surfside.

The Surfside collapse prompted emergency safety audits of all buildings over 40 years old and five or more stories tall – including a North Miami Beach complex that was shut down and evacuated following an inspector’s report on its structural integrity.

Firefighters on the roof of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building roof collapse Thursday.

Firefighters on the roof of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building roof collapse Thursday. (WSVN)

AIR QUALITY AROUND SURFSIDE CONDO COLLAPSE SITE BEING MONITORED FOR SAFETY OF WORK CREWS

The damage occurred at a building erected in 1972, but it is only three stories tall, property records show.

Aerial images broadcast by FOX affiliate WSVN show a large span of roofing tumbled off the side of the brick and concrete building.

Officers and residents outside the Miami-Dade apartment building where part of the roof broke off and collapsed Thursday afternoon.

Officers and residents outside the Miami-Dade apartment building where part of the roof broke off and collapsed Thursday afternoon. (WSVN)

The roofing broke apart around 4:15 p.m., according to the station. First responders were on the scene, and details about the extent of the damage and injuries were not immediately available.

The Surfside death toll had risen to at least 97 as of Wednesday evening, four weeks after the Champlain Towers South apartment building partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Many of the victims were believed to be sleeping at the time.

At least one, the model Cassie Stratton, was on the phone with her husband when she said something was wrong and the line went silent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.

Your Money