Miami-Dade apartment roof partially collapses weeks after Surfside condo tragedy

A chunk of rooftop crumbled off of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building in Florida on Thursday, four weeks to the day after a deadly high rise collapse in nearby Surfside.

The Surfside collapse prompted emergency safety audits of all buildings over 40 years old and five or more stories tall – including a North Miami Beach complex that was shut down and evacuated following an inspector’s report on its structural integrity.

The damage occurred at a building erected in 1972, but it is only three stories tall, property records show.

Aerial images broadcast by FOX affiliate WSVN show a large span of roofing tumbled off the side of the brick and concrete building.

The roofing broke apart around 4:15 p.m., according to the station. First responders were on the scene, and details about the extent of the damage and injuries were not immediately available.

The Surfside death toll had risen to at least 97 as of Wednesday evening, four weeks after the Champlain Towers South apartment building partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Many of the victims were believed to be sleeping at the time.

At least one, the model Cassie Stratton, was on the phone with her husband when she said something was wrong and the line went silent.

