Miami Beach police seek information in case of murdered waitress

Miami Beach police are seeking information in the case of a waitress found with a slashed throat in her apartment.

It’s been almost three months since Aubrey Figg, 38, was killed in her second-floor Collins Avenue apartment.

“My wife is dead! Call the police! Aubrey is dead!” a tenant heard her husband yell after he found her body and ran outside, police said. He was at work at the time of the murder.

'SICK MONSTER' ARRESTED IN KILLING OF BROTHERS, 12 AND 14: FLORIDA SHERIFF

“Detectives have interviewed potential witnesses and those who knew the victim but have not yet been able to make an arrest,” police spokesman officer Ernesto Rodriguez said in a Facebook post Thursday, appealing for tips.

The victim was a longtime Miami Beach resident and worked at a local TGI Friday’s, Fox 7 Miami reported Thursday.

SOUTH CAROLINA COLLEGE STUDENT, STEPFATHER FATALLY SHOT IN HEAD ON FRONT LAWN OVER FENDER BENDER: REPORTS

Rodriguez said, “Our detectives are confident that someone knows something, and we’re encouraging you to come forward,” according to a local station.

The murder has devastated Figg’s family, who said she was without enemies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If we find out who did it, at least it will be one piece of the puzzle for us,” her aunt Elizabeth Jordan told the station. “The grief will continue, and the loss, but at least we will have an answer.”