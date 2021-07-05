Miami Beach emergency personnel honor Surfside collapse victims with light ceremony

Personnel from the Miami Beach, Florida, police and fire departments – as well as the city’s 911 dispatchers -- took time Sunday night to honor the victims of last month’s condo building partial collapse in nearby Surfside.

A video posted on social media showed members of the department participating in a light tribute to the victims – as well as their families and first responders.

"This evening, in a show of solidarity and support with Surfside, we shined a light paying tribute to all of the victims, their families and first responders involved in this national tragedy," a department statement posted on Twitter said. "We were joined by members of MiamiBeachFire and our 911 Dispatchers. #SurfsideStrong."

The tribute in Miami Beach came on the same night that the still-standing portion of the Champlain Towers condo building in Surfside was razed using explosives – in hopes of providing more safety for search crews and ultimately giving them greater access to the property as they continue looking for victims in the rubble.

As of late Sunday, officials said 24 people were confirmed dead and 121 people remained missing following the disaster.