Miami Beach declares 'state of emergency' over spring breakers, police deploying pepper balls at partiers
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/miami-spring-break.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Spring break crowds gather on a Fort Lauderdale beach despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Where: Miami, Florida When: 14 March 2021 Credit: Larry Marano/InStar/Cover ImagesLarry Marano/InStar/Cover Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/miami-spring-break.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/springbreak3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Beachgoers flock to Clearwater Beach, Florida, during spring break, as the coronavirus pandemic continues. March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio JonesREUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/springbreak3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/71ab6c7a-AP21061810625997.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Beachgoers take advantage of the weather as they spend time on Clearwater Beach, Florida, March 2, 2021, a popular spring break destination, west of Tampa. Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it to discourage beachfront partying that could raise infection rates back on campus. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/71ab6c7a-AP21061810625997.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/miami-beach-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Miami Beach police disperse a crowd that formed near Seventh Street and Alton Road, after crowds were sent away from Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday. (AP/Miami Herald)AP/Miami Herald)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/miami-beach-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/miami-beach-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Crowds defiantly gather in the street while a speaker blasts music an hour past curfew in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday. An 8 p.m. curfew has been extended in Miami Beach after law enforcement worked to contain unruly crowds of spring break tourists. (AP/Miami Herald)AP/Miami Herald)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/miami-beach-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Spring break tourists walk alongside Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, Sunday night, March 21, 2021. An 8 p.m. curfew has been extended in Miami Beach after law enforcement worked to contain unruly crowds of spring break tourists. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)Carl Juste/Miami Herald via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/AP21079808141040.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers return to South Beach and walk along Ocean Drive that is closed to traffic on Thursday, March 12, 2021. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/AP21079808141040.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/AP21079808926274-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1City of Miami Beach police officers arrest several males on Ocean Drive and 10th Street as spring break has officially begun Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/AP21079808926274-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/AP21079807721898-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1City of Miami Beach Police officers are ready to enforce strict rules as part of the zero tolerance campaign Miami Beach Vacation Responsibly as spring break has officially begun Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/AP21079807721898-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man stands on a car as crowds defiantly gather in the street while a speaker blasts music an hour past curfew in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. An 8 p.m. curfew has been extended in Miami Beach after law enforcement worked to contain unruly crowds of spring break tourists. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Miami-Beach-Spring-Break-Business-AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers return to South Beach and walk along Ocean Drive that is closed to traffic on Thursday, March 12, 2021. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)(Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Miami-Beach-Spring-Break-Business-AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Spring-Break-REUTERS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People gather for spring break on the beach in Port Aransas, Texas, on, Friday, March 12, 2021.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Spring-Break-REUTERS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/AP20077805664080.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Indiana, as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight on the beach, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Florida. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars be shut down for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m. and many Florida beaches are turning away spring break crowds urging them to engage in social distancing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/AP20077805664080.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/AP20077809156224.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Spring break revelers party on the beach, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Florida. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars be shut down for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m. and many Florida beaches are turning away spring break crowds urging them to engage in social distancing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/AP20077809156224.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/1eef8af3-spring-break-miami-florida5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man dances on top of a police car as revelers enjoy spring break festivities despite an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by local authorities, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Marco BelloREUTERS/Marco Bellohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/1eef8af3-spring-break-miami-florida5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An unidentified man is detained and later arrested on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 5th Street and Ocean Drive while crowds of Miami Beach spring breakers walk Ocean Drive several hours prior to a city-wide curfew that was put into effect after several nights of mass arrests. An 8 p.m. curfew has been extended in Miami Beach after law enforcement worked to contain unruly crowds of spring break tourists (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)Carl Juste/Miami Herald via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man is arrested while out a few hours past curfew in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Miami Beach commissioners voted unanimously Sunday to extend the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew Thursday through Sunday in the South Beach entertainment district until at least April 12, effectively shutting down a spring break hot spot in one of the few states fully open during the pandemic. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Miami Beach police arrive on the scene to disperse a crowd that formed near Seventh Street and Alton Road, after crowds were sent away from Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. An 8 p.m. curfew has been extended in Miami Beach after law enforcement worked to contain unruly crowds of spring break tourists. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Crowds defiantly gather in the street while a speaker blasts music an hour past curfew in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. An 8 p.m. curfew has been extended in Miami Beach after law enforcement worked to contain unruly crowds of spring break tourists. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)(Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/spring-break-2021-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
