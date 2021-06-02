Miami-area banquet hall shooting: Video reportedly shows a second vehicle may be involved

Footage showing a new angle to the deadly shooting at a Miami-area banquet hall appears to show that a second vehicle may have been involved in the attack early Sunday, according to a report.

Authorities initially released surveillance video Monday that shows three men armed with weapons jumping out of a Nissan Pathfinder seconds before unleashing a barrage of gunfire at El Mula banquet hall in the suburb of Hialeah. The shooting left two dead and more than 20 people injured.

MIAMI-DADE POLICE RELEASE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF ARMED SUSPECTS IN BANQUET HALL MASS SHOOTING

On Wednesday, NBC News correspondent Sam Brock reported on "Today" that the outlet obtained new footage with a different angle to the deadly attack that appears to show gunfire coming from another vehicle on the other side of the parking lot.

The outlet reported that a source verified the new footage as authentic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to the outlet's request for comment on the apparent second vehicle. The department did not answer a phone call or email from Fox News.

The SUV seen in the police-released surveillance video was found hours after the shooting submerged in a canal. It had been reported stolen on May 15, police said.

Investigators collected over 100 bullet casings at the scene. They have called the attack an act of retaliation.

Police are offering a $130,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.