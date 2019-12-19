Mexican woman who ran international drug cartel convicted

The leader of a Mexico-based international drug trafficking ring has been convicted of attempting to transport cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Luz Irene Fajardo Campos was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and the manufacture and distribution of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in Mexico, Colombia and Honduras, among other countries.

"Luz Irene Fajardo Campos ran a sophisticated, multinational drug trafficking organization aligned with the Sinaloa cartel that pumped large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine into communities across the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski of the agency's Criminal Division.

Fajardo Campos, also known as “La Comadre,” “La Madrina,” and “La Doña,” ran the multinational ring with her adult children, according to a DOJ statement.

She purchased the cocaine from Colombia and employed pilots and used jets to deliver the drugs to Central America and Mexico, for further delivery to the U.S., federal prosecutors said.

Fajardo Campos also oversaw the importation of precursor chemicals into Mexico, which she used to process into methamphetamine at a laboratory located in the desert outside the city of Hermosillo in the Mexican state of Sonora.

She is scheduled to be sentenced March 26.