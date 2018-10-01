Mexican telenovela star arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Texas store

Danielle Stefani Arellano, the star of a Mexican telenovela, was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing from a Texas designer store.

Arellano, who also goes by the name Daniela Castro, stole between $100 and $750 worth of items from a Saks OFF 5th store in San Antonio, police said. She was charged with theft, according to KSAT-TV.

The 52-year-old star of “Me Declaro Culpable” (which translates to "I Plead Guilty") was caught taking clothes off the hanger and shoving it into her purse, according to KSAT-TV. The loss prevention officer who caught Arellano said he saw the actress paying for some items at a register, but she made no attempt to pay for the things she allegedly stole.

Arellano was confronted in the parking lot and escorted back to the loss prevention office where police later placed her under arrest, the station reported.

Three pairs of pants, wovens, a sweater, a skirt and sportswear were recovered from Arellano, KSAT-TV reported, citing a police report.