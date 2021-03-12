Mexican cartel boss's daughter pleads guilty to dealing with blacklisted companies

The Justice Department announced Friday that 34-year-old Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, the daughter of cartel boss Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, aka "El Mencho," pleaded guilty to engaging in financial dealings with six Mexican businesses that are blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC).

Oseguera Gonzalez, a dual American citizen who lived in Guadalajara, Mexico, was originally arrested in Feb. 2020 in Washington, D.C.

She was involved with six businesses that authorities say provide support to the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion: J&P Advertising, JJGON, Las Flores Cabanas, Mizu Sushi Lounge, Tequila Onze Black, and Operadora Los Famosos

"The businesses are alleged to provide financial support to, and are subject to the control of, the [Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion]," the Department of Justice explained last year. "As a result, U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them."

Oseguera Gonzalez faces up to 30 years in prison at her sentencing hearing in June.

The DEA is currently offering a $10,000,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Oseguera Gonzalez's father, "El Mencho," who is the leader of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

CJNG is described by the DEA as "one of the fastest growing transnational criminal organizations in Mexico, and among the most prolific methamphetamine producers in the world."

El Mencho's son, Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, aka "Menchito," was extradited to the United States on drug trafficking and weapons charges last April.