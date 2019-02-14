Meth dealer to be deported to Mexico after serving 22-year prison sentence

A drug dealer said to have “flooded northern Colorado with meth” will be deported to Mexico after he finishes his 22-year prison sentence in the U.S., officials said.

Luis Castro, 32, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to distributing the drugs across the Front Range region of Colorado, KDVR reported.

“During the investigation, which lasted several months, almost every single day this defendant was distributing meth to Cheyenne to Longmont and everywhere in between,” Weld Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn said, adding Castro will be deported following his prison sentence.

Castro was arrested with more than two pounds of meth in April 2017. Investigators said Castro worked with Juan Frausto, of Denver, to distribute large amounts of drugs that were being shipped from Mexico.

“He was selling large quantities of drugs that were destroying lives and families every single day," Wrenn said. "Quite frankly, he played a substantial role in damaging this community in a significant way.”