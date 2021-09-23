Memphis police respond to shooting at Kroger grocery store, multiple shot

Memphis police officers are on the scene of a shooting at a Kroger grocery store where multiple people have reportedly been shot.

Police said the shooting took place at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, Tennessee to support the Collierville Police Department.

Law enforcement sources told FOX13 that multiple people were shot inside the grocery store.

Collierville High School was put on lockdown amid the shooting but that has since been lifted.

MPD says officers are assisting with securing the perimeter and scene. The ATF is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.