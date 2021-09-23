Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published
Last Update just in

Memphis police respond to shooting at Kroger grocery store, multiple shot

MPD says officers are assisting with securing the perimeter and scene

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Memphis police officers are on the scene of a shooting at a Kroger grocery store where multiple people have reportedly been shot. 

Police said the shooting took place at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, Tennessee to support the Collierville Police Department. 

Law enforcement sources told FOX13 that multiple people were shot inside the grocery store. 

Collierville High School was put on lockdown amid the shooting but that has since been lifted. 

MPD says officers are assisting with securing the perimeter and scene. The ATF is assisting with the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money