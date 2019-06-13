Memphis police officers injured in unrest following officer-involved shooting: reports

Several police officers suffered minor injuries Wednesday night after a crowd reacted to an officer-involved shooting in Memphis, Tenn.

At least three police officers were loaded onto ambulances, FOX 13 of Memphis reported.

The city’s police department tweeted that the unspecified number of officers were receiving medical attention from paramedics at the scene.

Police reported that they had received a call for assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service earlier in the evening.

The Commercial Appeal of Memphis reported that a “tense standoff” developed between law enforcement and residents after a shooting in the Frayser neighborhood.

Law enforcement agencies would not disclose the victim’s identity or medical condition, but two local politicians identified the victim as Brandon Webber and said that he had died, the newspaper reported.

As the crowd grew restless, several gunshots were heard and police officers were seen with shields and batons.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also responded, FOX 13 reported.

The NAACP tweeted that the organization was monitoring events in the city.

The crowd began to disperse around 10 p.m., the Commercial Appeal reported.