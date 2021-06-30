Expand / Collapse search
Memphis police officer in critical condition after being struck by car, dragged

The officer was trying to serve the driver with a subpoena

By Paul Best | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

A Memphis police officer is in critical condition after being struck by a car while trying to serve an individual with a subpoena on Wednesday afternoon, police say. 

Officers arrived at the scene around 1:25 p.m. and saw the individual in a nearby front yard. That individual got into the driver’s seat of a 2010 Ford Fusion and put the car in reverse as an officer attempted to hand them a subpoena through the opened passenger door. 

"The driver continued to back up dragging the officer and also [struck] a MPD car," Memphis police said. 

The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken into custody while a person in the passenger seat fled the scene. 

The suspect's sister told WREG that a plainclothes officer did not identify himself before trying to jump in the car's passenger seat but Memphis police told the news outlet that the officers were wearing regular uniforms for a special unit with their gun and badge visible.

The officer is currently at a local hospital in critical condition, police said. 

