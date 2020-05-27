Memorial Day weekend crowds, rain-soaked Missouri river results in 23 rescues, 1 drowning death

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

One person drowned and nearly two dozen rescues were reported in southwest Missouri during Memorial Day weekend, after recent rain left behind a full and fast-moving river.

The city of Noel Fire Department reported on Facebook a total of 23 river rescues over the three-day weekend, including 21 on Saturday alone.

"A busy start to the Memorial Day Weekend for the Noel Fire Department," fire officials said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that 34-year-old Fredgrikas Hardiman was found dead around 7:30 p.m. Saturday along the Elk River 1 mile north of Noel. He had been in a boat, but was swept downstream by the swift current.

His body was discovered under a log jam.

On Monday, the MSHP said a 3-year-old boy had to be rescued after becoming trapped underwater against a bridge when the canoe he was in with two adults struck the bridge.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. near the village of Ginger Blue, when the canoe struck the bridge and two adults were thrown overboard.

Witnesses said that the child may have been underwater for "approximately three minutes," before bystanders in the area were able to enter the water and extricate the three-year-old from the canoe.

The child was transported to a hospital in Joplin, Mo.

Among those involved in the rescues over the weekend included the Noel Fire Department, McDonald County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Water Patrol, and Freeman Ambulance.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall told KOAM-TV that he couldn't remember a weekend when officials were this busy in "15 to 20 years."

“People don’t understand with the water as high as it is, it’s good for floating in a raft, but if they get in it and try to swim, the undercurrents and stuff can really get somebody trapped,” he told the television station.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Springfield had advised that heavy rain and flooding were possible across the region, particularly in southwest Missouri.

Hall told KOAM-TV that being on the Elk River can be dangerous regardless of conditions, even if you’re a strong swimmer.

“Like our first one yesterday, she was trapped between the boat and the bridge and it was just the current was pushing and had her trapped in there, so just wearing life vests and being cautious and knowing your limitations,” Hall told the television station.