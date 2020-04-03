Member of Kennedy family identified as boaters who vanished on Chesapeake Bay

A member of the Kennedy family and her 8-year-old son have been identified Friday as the two boaters who are still missing after vanishing yesterday in Chesapeake Bay.

David McKean told the Washington Post that he, his wife Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, and their child Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean had gathered Thursday at her mom’s home in Shady Side, Maryland. Children there were kicking around a ball in the yard – but at one point it went into the water, and his wife and son “popped into a canoe to chase it down,” he said.

“They just got farther out than they could handle and couldn’t get back in,” he added.

Maeve is the granddaughter of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and grandniece of late president John F. Kennedy, according to the Washington Post. She currently works as the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative.

By Friday afternoon, the Coast Guard reportedly had covered 2,275 square miles of water in search of the pair.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources police told the Washington Post that an overturned canoe matching the description of the one Maeve and her son set off in has been found. The search though, is said to be ongoing.

“At this time, our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers,” a family spokesperson told the newspaper.