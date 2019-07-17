Meltdown on House floor before resolution condemning Trump comments passes; AOC has new 2020 challenger

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day...

Dem-led House formally condemns Trump's 'racist' remarks after floor battle involving Pelosi erupts

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday evening condemning President Trump's "racist" remarks against the "squad" of progressive freshman Democratic lawmakers this past weekend. However, the formal condemnation of Trump was arguably overshadowed by a floor fight earlier in the day that ended with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ruled out of order for a breach of decorum for calling tube president a racist on the House floor. The unexpected mayhem in Congress, which briefly resulted in the revocation of Pelosi's speaking privileges on the House floor, left commentators and lawmakers stunned. (Click on the video below to watch the dramatic floor fight involving Pelosi.)

The final resolution passed by a vote of 240-187. All Democrats voted yea, with a handful of Republicans joining them: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Will Hurd, Fred Upton and Susan Brooks. Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who recently left the Republican Party after calling for Trump's impeachment, also voted yes. The rest of the Republicans voted no. Trump's remarks initially appeared to have united the Democratic Party when it was struggling with a public feud between Pelosi and the "squad" - Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley. But a CBS News interview with the four congresswomen suggested that hard feelings still remain.

EXCLUSIVE: A look at Ocasio-Cortez's new challenger in 2020

Scherie Murray, a New York businesswoman who immigrated from Jamaica as a child and is active in state Republican politics, is launching a campaign Wednesday for the congressional seat held by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Fox News has learned. In a phone interview, Murray, 38, confirmed her intention to run for the New York congressional seat as a Republican. “There is a crisis in Queens, and it’s called AOC,” Murray told Fox News. “And instead of focusing on us, she’s focusing on being famous. Mainly rolling back progress and authoring the job-killing Green New Deal and killing the Amazon New York deal.” Murray takes jabs at AOC in an introductory video that launches her campaign.

Remembering Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens - A 'judge's judge'

"Independent-minded" may best describe the life and judicial career of Justice John Paul Stevens, nominated by a Republican President to sit on the Supreme Court, but who in his three-plus decades on the bench staked out generally liberal views on the law and Constitution. Stevens died Tuesday in Florida after a brief illness. He was 99, and earlier this year released a memoir of his years on the bench. The oldest member of the Court before he retired in 2010, Stevens had been a difficult justice to peg, almost from the day he was first nominated 35 years earlier. On the bench, Stevens is remembered for taking out of a case only what was presented to him, refusing to issue sweeping pronouncements on judicial philosophy. This minimalist approach earned him both praise and criticism, but colleagues say he never swayed.

President of Planned Parenthood ousted

The president of Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the U.S., was removed from her position Tuesday after just eight months. Dr. Leana Wen tweeted that Planned Parenthood's board had "ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood." She later posted a copy of a letter to Planned Parenthood officials in which she said that she was "leaving the organization sooner than I'd hoped ..."

'El Chapo' faces sentencing

Will "El Chapo," Mexico's most notorious drug lord, go quietly when he gets the last word in a New York courtroom? That's one of the biggest questions when Joaquin Guzman is sentenced in New York City on Wednesday. The highly-anticipated hearing could be his last chance to speak publicly before spending the rest of his life behind bars at a maximum security U.S. prison. Guzman, 62, was convicted in February on multiple conspiracy counts in an epic drug-trafficking case. The guilty verdict at an 11-week trial triggered what the government says is a well-justified mandatory sentence of life without parole.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Ben Shapiro: America 'less ambitious' about space travel in 50 years since Apollo 11 launch.

Google VP grilled in hearing over alleged bias against conservatives, as slain reporter's father calls for regulation.

'Bachelorette' star sends contestant home after sex before marriage spat, feud spills into Twitter.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Amazon defends business practices toward third-party sellers at antitrust hearing.

IKEA closing its only US factory, will move operations to Europe: report.

Why homeownership rates among Hispanics, African Americans differ substantially.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity wants to take up former Vice President Joe Biden on his pushup to President Trump, saying the president is "too busy cleaning up the mess you left" in the eight years of the Obama presidency. He also blasts Biden for "sucking up" to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

CLICK HERE to find out what's on Fox News today.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.

