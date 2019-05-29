Mega Millions winning numbers are drawn for $418 million jackpot

The Mega Millions winning numbers were announced Tuesday evening, giving way for a potential $418 million jackpot.

The lottery game’s winning numbers were: 9, 21, 34, 42, 50, and the Mega Ball drawn was 21.

If a winning ticket is claimed, it would mark only the 10th time in Mega Millions' 17-year history that the top prize climbed above $400 million, according to N.J.com. It would also be the 25th largest jackpot in US lottery history.

Tuesday night’s drawing has a cash option of $263.3 million.

I KNOW THE ODDS OF HITTING LOTTO ARE AGAINST ME

No one has claimed a Mega Millions jackpot since March 12, when Missouri lottery player, Hira Singh of Shawnee, Kansas, bought a $50 million winning ticket at a QuikTrip gas station. Since then, 21 twice-weekly drawings have resulted in no jackpot winner.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was, however, a winning ticket sold in New York that matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball. The non-jackpot winning left one ticket buyer $2 million richer.