Mega Millions winning numbers are drawn for $418 million jackpot

Gerren Keith Gaynor
By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
Some of the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots available in 2018 were the largest in the games' histories.

The Mega Millions winning numbers were announced Tuesday evening, giving way for a potential $418 million jackpot.

The lottery game’s winning numbers were: 9, 21, 34, 42, 50, and the Mega Ball drawn was 21.

If a winning ticket is claimed, it would mark only the 10th time in Mega Millions' 17-year history that the top prize climbed above $400 million, according to N.J.com. It would also be the 25th largest jackpot in US lottery history.

Tuesday night’s drawing has a cash option of $263.3 million.

I KNOW THE ODDS OF HITTING LOTTO ARE AGAINST ME

No one has claimed a Mega Millions jackpot since March 12, when Missouri lottery player, Hira Singh of Shawnee, Kansas, bought a $50 million winning ticket at a QuikTrip gas station. Since then, 21 twice-weekly drawings have resulted in no jackpot winner.

There was, however, a winning ticket sold in New York that matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball. The non-jackpot winning left one ticket buyer $2 million richer.

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Digital Editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.