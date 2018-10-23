Mega Millions numbers selected for Tuesday’s $1.6B prize

The winning numbers have been drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery, worth an estimated $1.6 billion.

The winning numbers are 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, with a Mega Ball number 5, according to the official Mega Millions website.

The website of the South Carolina Education Lottery reported that a winning Mega Millions ticket had been sold in that state, Fox Carolina reported.

But not all states have reported whether they had sold winning tickets

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and Wednesday’s scheduled Powerball drawing have been highly anticipated because of the size of the jackpots. Both are among the largest in the history of the games. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $620 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

If no tickets match the Tuesday numbers, lottery officials say the jackpot is expected to grow to an estimated $2 billion for Friday's drawing.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.