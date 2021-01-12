Mega Millions jackpot soars to over half a billion dollars

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to over half a billion dollars -- its biggest prize in nearly two years.

The grand prize climbed to $615 million, or a lump-sum cash option estimated at $451.8 million.

The last time the jackpot reached over $600 million was in October 2018. It is the game’s fourth-largest prize in U.S. history.

The drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. Tuesday. The odds of winning the massive prize are just one in 302.5 million.

The Powerball jackpot also grew ahead of its drawing on Wednesday, reaching $550 million. Winners can opt for a $411.4 million cash option. The odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

It is only the second time that both national lottery jackpots have simultaneously topped $500 million.

The last time somebody won either jackpot was in September of last year.

Lottery prizes have been growing more slowly since last spring, when officials reduced guaranteed minimums and stopped promising specific increases because the coronavirus caused sales to slow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.