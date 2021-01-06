Mega Millions jackpot surges to nearly half a billion dollars

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to nearly half a billion dollars.

The prize is currently at a whopping $490 million – with a lump-sum payment cash option of $372.3 million – after no tickets matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

However, four tickets matched five of the numbers, with winners taking home prizes of at least $1 million out of the $432 million up for grabs.

MEGA MILLIONS, POWERBALL JACKPOTS ARE ABOVE $400 MILLION EACH

Those tickets were sold in California, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York, the lottery says.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350.

Meanwhile, those hoping to strike it rich before then are awaiting Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Powerball jackpot prize is sitting at $410 million, with a lump-sum payment option of $316.4 million.

The last time somebody won either lotteries' jackpot was in September of last year.