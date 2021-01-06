Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lottery
Published

Mega Millions jackpot surges to nearly half a billion dollars

A massive Powerball jackpot drawing is also set for Wednesday night

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to nearly half a billion dollars. 

The prize is currently at a whopping $490 million – with a lump-sum payment cash option of $372.3 million – after no tickets matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. 

However, four tickets matched five of the numbers, with winners taking home prizes of at least $1 million out of the $432 million up for grabs. 

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently at $490 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently at $490 million.

MEGA MILLIONS, POWERBALL JACKPOTS ARE ABOVE $400 MILLION EACH 

Those tickets were sold in California, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York, the lottery says

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m. ET.  Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350. 

Meanwhile, those hoping to strike it rich before then are awaiting Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Powerball jackpot prize is sitting at $410 million, with a lump-sum payment option of $316.4 million. 

The last time somebody won either lotteries' jackpot was in September of last year. 

Your Money