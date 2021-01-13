Mega Millions jackpot soars to $750M after Tuesday sees no winner

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to its second-largest grand prize in history Tuesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn.

U.S. lottery players now have a chance to nab a $750 million prize. The winner can also opt for a cash lump-sum estimated at about $550.6 million.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SOARS TO OVER HALF A BILLION DOLLARS

The pot ahead of Tuesday night''s drawing had climbed to over half a billion dollars -- about $615 million -- which was already the biggest prize in nearly two years.

The numbers drawn were 12, 14, 26, 28 and 33, and the gold Mega Ball 9.

Although no one has claimed the jackpot yet, Tuesday night’s drawing produced a total of 3,701,286 winning tickets "at all prize levels," according to lottery officials.

EIGHTH-LARGEST LOTTERY JACKPOT IN US HISTORY AWAITS WINNER FROM TUESDAY NIGHT'S MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING

According to officials, Friday’s jackpot will likely become the third-largest lotto prize in American history after two previous winning Powerball jackpots climbed to $768.4 million and $758.7 million.

The record for a Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion in 2018. It was the world’s largest lotto prize awarded on a single ticket, lottery officials said Wednesday.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Sept.15.

The next drawing is slated for Jan 15. at 11 p.m. ET.