Medical examiner says death of Cobb County teen shot by police is a homicide

A Georgia medical examiner has ruled the death of a teen who was shot and killed by a police officer in an Atlanta suburb over the summer a homicide.

Vincent Truitt, 17, was killed by two gunshot wounds to the back during a July 13 encounter with officers with the Cobb County Police Department in Austell. In a report released Monday, a Cobb County medical examiner also noted Truitt suffered abrasions to his head and extremities, WGCL-TV reported.

The shooting occurred during an attempted traffic stop of a stolen vehicle where Truitt and two other male teens were inside. Authorities said the suspects refused to stop and fled to a dead end.

Once the vehicle stopped, all three then allegedly fled on foot, authorities said. Truitt allegedly pulled out a gun as he was fleeing and was shot twice. He was hit once each in the upper and lower back.

He later died at a hospital. The other two suspects, ages 17 and 15, were arrested.

Gerald Griggs, the attorney for the Truitt family, told Fox News that the teen had a weapon but never brandished it while fleeing. He said the medical examiner's report backs up what Truitt's family has claimed for months.

"It speaks volumes to what the family's been saying ever since the incident happened," Griggs said.

He said an independent investigation revealed Truitt didn't brandish a weapon. He added that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the teen did not use the weapon in a threatening manner.

"At this time, the GBI is not releasing additional statements on this open case," GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles told Fox News in a statement. "The investigation will be completed in the coming weeks and provided to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for the next steps."

At a news conference last week, Truitt's family demanded the release of all videos related to the shooting. The family plans to meet with the Cobb County District Attorney's Office to discuss the case.

"They want to see the video and to speak with the district attorney, and if the video turns out to be what we've been told the video is, they will demanding charges against this officer," he said.