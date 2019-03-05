Measles patient violated quarantine to get to gym, prosecutors say

A Wisconsin man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly defied health officials' orders to stay away from the public because he had the measles.

Jeffery Murawski, 57, was ordered by the Waukesha County Health Department to stay home in May 2018 because he was seemingly infected by the highly contagious disease, Fox affiliate WITI reported on Tuesday.

Instead of staying home until it was determined he wasn't contagious, Murawski allegedly went to a Gold's Gym to work out. According to prosecutors, "he felt very guilty," and left the gym after a few minutes.

Sheriff's deputies reportedly stood guard outside Murawsky's home in Brookfield while he was supposed to be quarantined. Prosecutors claimed he was able to leave his home because he "hid in his wife's vehicle" so as not to be seen by authorities.

Murawski and his wife, 58-year-old Christine Bennett, were pulled over by a Waukesha County deputy. Bennett reportedly told authorities she participated in the plan "against her better judgment." Murawski apologized "profusely," but told officials "he needed to get out of the house because he was going crazy."

The measles is a highly contagious disease that's spread to other people by coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials say it's "so contagious that if one person has it, 90% of the people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected." The disease can spread to others "from four days before through four days after" a rash appears.

The measles, however, can be prevented with the MMR vaccine, that also prevents the mumps and rubella, and is "very safe and effective," per health officials.

Criminal charges were filed against Murawski and Bennett on Friday, online documents show. They were each charged with misdemeanors.