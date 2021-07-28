Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City ‘McBandit’ robs McDonald’s, other stores, police say

The NYPD said no arrests have been made in connection with the robberies

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City police are looking for a man accused of robbing a string of McDonald’s and other stores in the South Bronx area. 

The first robbery happened on April 20 around 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into a McDonald’s at 279 East 149 Street in the South Bronx, forcibly moved a female’s hand, and stole $52 from the register before taking off. 

The suspect wanted in connection with a string of robberies in the South Bronx area. 

The suspect wanted in connection with a string of robberies in the South Bronx area.  (NYPD)

On April 26, the same man allegedly robbed a McDonald’s at 925 Hunts Point Avenue in the Foxhurst neighborhood. Police say the suspect pulled a knife on a 31-year-old female employee, stole $109 from the register and fled. 

NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE CURTIS SLIWA DENOUNCES ERIC ADAMS' STANCE ON REFUNDING NYPD

Less than a week later, the suspect allegedly robbed a Family Dollar store at 1315 Boston Road in the Bronx’s Morrisania neighborhood around 4:45 p.m. Police say he pulled a knife on a 24-year-old female employee, stole $219 and took off. 

The suspect next robbed a Dollar Tree store at 250 East 144 Street in the South Bronx on May 8 around 2 p.m., police say. He allegedly pulled a knife on a 34-year-old male employee, stole $450 from the register and left the store. 

On June 10 around 7:20 a.m., the suspect robbed another McDonalds, located at 1600 Boston Road in Charlotte Gardens. He allegedly pulled a knife on a 25-year-old female worker and stole $100. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect robbed yet another McDonald’s on June 14, police say. He allegedly walked into the restaurant at 2870 3rd Avenue around 1 a.m., pulled a knife on a 30-year-old male employee, and stole $105. 

No arrests have been made in connection with the robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money