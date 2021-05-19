May winter storm to dump feet of snow on Big Sky Country

A snowstorm is forecast to develop over Montana and the northern Rockies this week.

Following widespread drought and an unseasonably warm Monday, a cold front that brought rain to the state on Tuesday has set the stage for a winter storm that could potentially last through the weekend.

According to AccuWeather, the storm may dump several feet of snow in both the higher and lower elevations of Big Sky Country and winter storm watches and advisories are currently in effect for parts of Montana.

KHQ reported on Tuesday that snowfall of 6 to 14 inches is expected for Glacier National Park, the Rocky Mountains and Browning to Choteau. In western Montana, the outlet said cities like Great Falls, Butte, Helena and Cut Bank could see up to 4 inches.

Low temperatures are forecast to drop by 10 degrees into the upper 20s and 30s through the weekend, rebounding next week, and Missoula's KPAX said high temperatures would drop to the 40s and 50s.

Bozeman's KBZK – which reported snow totals of up to 18 inches along the Rocky Mountain Front – noted that the temperature shift coupled with increased precipitation and snow would mean stronger-running rivers, although flooding "is not expected at this time."

While KPAX said that weather and temperatures would even out through the weekend and rise again by next week, Helena's KTVH reported that the snowy weather would impact travel and wet snow could dangerously stick on roads in mountainous areas.

AccuWeather noted that while snowfall is not irregular to Montana and the northern Rockies during May, the "areal coverage" of the snowstorms usually shrinks and "nearly perfect conditions" are needed to produce accumulating snow.

Accumulating snow is expected to fall on more than 70,000 square miles in Montana in addition to parts of Idaho, Wyoming and Canada, according to AccuWeather.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Wednesday that higher elevation snow and rain would also develop over the Pacific Northwest through Friday.