Maui surfer bitten by shark dies shortly after being listed in stable condition

A Maui surfer who was bitten by a shark in Honolua Bay has died after initial reports that he was in stable condition, according to authorities.

The attack occurred a little before 8 a.m. during the Maui Pro Surf Competition on Tuesday, though the 56-year-old victim was not taking part in the competition.

SURFER IN HAWAII SUFFERS APPARENT SHARK BITE AT MAUI'S HONOLUA BAY

All activity in the area was immediately suspended as the victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim, a Lahaina resident whose name has not yet been released, was reportedly in stable condition at around 1:03 p.m., but his condition deteriorated quickly after surgery, according to Hawaii News Now.

He died early on Wednesday morning.

HUMPBACK WHALE SIGHTED IN HUDSON RIVER OFF MANHATTAN

Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources posted photos of the victim’s surfboard, which had an enormous portion bitten off, approximately 17 inches wide.

HUNDREDS OF SHARKS SURROUND AUSTRALIAN FISHERMAN'S TRAWLER IN TERRIFYING VIDEO

“It is unknown if others were in the water and DOCARE now reports that water clarity was good,” the accompanying statement read. “The man was taken to the hospital and admitted for surgery.

The statement noted that standard protocol mandated warning signs remained in place until the next day. The signs have been posted one mile on either side of Honolua Bay, KITV reported.

A local shark expert from the University of Hawaii’s Institute for Marine Biology said that such a death is rare.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s very unusual,” Dr. Kim Holland told KHON 2. “Most attacks don’t result in people dying, fortunately.”

“So this is a terrible turn of events.”