Massive manhunt in Pennsylvania for suspect accused of shooting officer while handcuffed

Police in Allegheny County, Pa., are searching for a 22-year-old suspect accused of shooting an officer three times in the neck at torso on Sunday while being transported outside a precinct after an earlier arrest.

BOSTON BODY-CAMERA VIDEOS PROMPT PROBES INTO ALLEGED POLICE BRUTALITY DURING GEORGE FLOYD UNREST

Koby Lee Francis was arrested shortly after he was served a protection from abuse order. (He was found parked outside a residence in violation of the order, police said.)

The brazen shooting occurred outside the McKeesport police station, authorities said. Police said the suspect was already searched for firearms and they seized one. But there was apparently another one that was concealed because while he was being led out of the police car, he opened fire on the officer, police said. He was handcuffed at the time, they said.

"When he got out of the car, he had a second gun that we didn’t locate on him and he fired on our officer multiple times, hitting our officer at least two times," Adam Alfer, the McKeesport police chief, said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police issued a statement that said Francis was seen on camera fleeing from the scene, still in handcuffs at about 4:18 p.m. As of early Monday, police were still searching for Francis, who will be charged with criminal attempt (homicide), escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault and violation of the Uniform Firearms Act.

The officer was described as a 32-year-old who has been on the force for four years. Local reports indicate that the officer may have been saved by his bulletproof vest.

The Allegheny County Police Department is in charge of the investigation.CBS Pittsburgh reported that police in the area have set up checkpoints at the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge.

Francis was described by police as Black and about 6’2. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.