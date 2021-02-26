Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Massive fire tears through Compton

More than 100 firefighters, 26 fire engines from multiple agencies responded

COMPTON, Calif. – A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned stacks of pallets in a commercial yard and buses parked in a neighboring lot early Friday.

The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and created a massive column of smoke that rose high into the sky and spread widely across the metropolitan area.

Firefighters battle a fire at a commercial yard in Compton, Calif., on Feb. 26, 2021.  (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

One firefighter had a minor ankle injury but there were no civilian injuries, said Compton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim McCombs.

The fire also involved a mattress business but it didn't appear that mattresses burned, he said.

A firefighter battles a fire at at commercial yard in Compton, Calif., on Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

McCombs said the fire may have begun in an alley. The cause was under investigation but it did not appear to be suspicious, he said.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. and more than 100 firefighters and 26 fire engines from multiple agencies responded.

Firefighters battle a fire at a commercial yard in Compton, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

About three hours later the fire was contained but was not extinguished, McCombs said.

AP reporter John Antczak contributed from Los Angeles.

Your Money