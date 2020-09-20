Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Massive ‘F--k Cuomo and de Blasio’ mural painted on Brooklyn street

For less than 24 hours, an all-caps, block-length message painted in yellow contained the rage of New York City

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
For less than 24 hours this weekend, an all-caps, block-length message painted on a Brooklyn street in yellow contained the rage of New York City: “F–k Cuomo and de Blasio.”

The New York Post reported the shout-out to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio  was created around 1 a.m. Saturday at an annual block party that also served as a “small business owner protest.”

“A few partygoers got the idea to paint in huge [letters, using] yellow paint with rollers on North 15th, ‘F–k Cuomo and de Blasio,'” an unidentified attendee said Sunday. “The party continued. Everyone took photos. It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled.”

The Department of Transportation covered the street art in black less than 24 hours later around 10 p.m. Saturday.

“They told the partygoers it came from up top and they were told the sign said ‘F–k the police,'” the unidentified attendee reported.

The street art was written in the style of city-sanctioned projects reading “Black Lives Matter” that popped up during summer protests, including one outside of Manhattan’s Trump Tower, which de Blasio was seen personally helping  create and which also has become a vandalism magnet.

Cuomo and de Blasio have been routinely criticized for their leadership during the coronavirus lockdown and economic fallout.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

