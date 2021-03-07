Arizona Bath & Body Works turns into slugfest between customer, employees

A massive brawl caught on camera over the weekend between a customer and Bath & Body Works employees in Arizona's Fashion Square Mall has gone viral.

Footage of the incident, taken on Saturday, begins with a woman fighting with a female employee, before another employee joins in, tackling the customer to the ground.

The woman shouts 'let go of me' as another customer and two other staffers rush over to intervene. The group can be seen fighting on the ground, screaming at each other and pulling hair, before the male staffer grabs one of the women and pushes her toward the door, telling them to 'get out now!'

The man then forcibly pushes the woman involved in the inital tussle toward the door, repeating: "Out now!"

The woman tells the male staffer to stop touching her and says she isn't leaving until she gets her purse, before being ushered out of the store.

As of Sunday evening, the video, posted to Twitter, has more than 173,000 likes and 30,000 retweets.

The person who took the video, Genevieve Winslow, claimed that the incident took place after the woman in the video got into an argument with another customer after standing too close.

Winslow said that the Bath & Body Works employees tried to de-escalate the situation but that the customer wouldn't leave. She also noted the woman was "loud and uncooperative the whole time before the fight started."

According to TMZ, another video of the incident shot at a different angle reportedly shows that the customer involved was arguing with an African American woman before the fight took place and that politcally charged language was used.

A spokesperson for L Brands, the parent company of Bath & Body Works, told FOX News that it is "deeply concerned by the incident in one of our stores" and that they are "currently investigating the matter in partnership with local law enforcement."

Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Kevin Quon told FOX News that the incident was started over someone cutting in line and that it was "not mask nor race related." He added that two female subjects involved in the fight have been cited criminally for the incident.