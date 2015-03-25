Massachusetts woman sues FedEx after marijuana package, followed by intended recipient arrives at door

A Massachusetts woman is suing FedEx, saying the company erroneously sent her a package containing seven pounds of marijuana, then gave her address to the intended recipients who later showed up at her door.

Maryangela Tobin of Plymouth says in the suit filed Feb. 12 the company violated state privacy laws by disclosing her address and put her and her children in danger.

She says as soon as she opened the package, which she thought was a birthday present for her daughter, she called police.

Soon after, a stranger knocked and repeatedly asked if she had his package. She slammed and bolted her door.

Police made an arrest, but Tobin says she's scared of retribution from the drug dealers.

Memphis, Tenn.-based FedEx says it doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.