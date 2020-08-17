80-year-old Massachusetts woman rescued after tree falls on home, traps her inside

An 80-year-old Massachusetts woman is lucky she had neighbors to lend a helping hand after a rotting tree fell on her house and trapped her inside, Boston 25 News reported.

"We're sitting out in the backyard and we heard this crack, cracking noise," neighbor Frank Digiandomenico told Boston 25 News.

"We saw her moving around inside the house and we got her to go to a front window," he continued. "We were able to open up the front window, another neighbor got inside to help her get outside, my son and I took her from the outside."

Digiandomenico lives in Framingham, Mass., a suburb of Boston.

"A lot of neighbors were out, there was a group of four of us that kind of ran around every window," he said according to Boston 25 News. "We knew she was in there because both cars were in the driveway."

The woman's house was "destroyed," in the words of Jonathan Fields, a friend of the homeowner.

Because the woman is at-risk in the coronavirus pandemic, it is "difficult" to find her temporary housing, Fields told Boston 25 News.

“Well, that's the scary thing because we are having a difficult time trying to figure out what to do with her and where she's going to go," he said.