Massachusetts woman gets stuck 30 feet up in tree after chasing drone

A Massachusetts woman reportedly ended up needing a rescue of her own Tuesday after her attempt to free her drone from a tree went awry and ended with her stuck in the air.

Enid Diaz spent about an hour stuck 30 feet in the air in the tree in Milford, located about 40 miles southwest of Boston.

"The tree started shaking. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go down.’ And it was like, I was tired and cold, so there was times I felt I couldn’t hold on, but I did," she told Boston 25 News.

Diaz had scaled the tree -- shoeless -- to try to get her drone after her drone became stuck and she couldn't find anyone to help.

"I tried to climb the tree the first time, but my sneakers were making them slip, so I took my shoes off, and I had a better grip with my socks," she said.

The rescue of Diaz from the tree drew the response of police, fire and a technical rescue team as dozens of people watched.

Multiple people told Boston 25 News they heard someone "hooting like an owl" from the tree.

"Hoot, hoot! So we had no idea what was going on," said Dana Larson, the owner of a nearby pub.

But Diaz, who said she plans to keep flying her drone, told Boston 25 she was only calling for her daughter and friend down below.

"I never one time said ‘Hoot, hoot.’ I’m not an owl," she told the television station.