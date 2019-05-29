Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts woman charged after 21 dogs, Macaw found living in squalor in her van: police

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A Massachusetts woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after authorities reportedly found her living with 21 dogs and a bird — all inside a van.

Suzanne Eser, a 58-year-old from Peabody, was stopped around 9:30 a.m. on Monday for a "motor vehicle violation," officials said. During the traffic stop, police allegedly spotted the animals inside the vehicle.

Suzanne Eser, 58, was charged with animal cruelty after police discovered 21 dogs and a Macaw living in her van on Monday. (Wethersfield Police Department)

Even from the outside of the van, Wethersfield Police Department wrote on Facebook that "several small dogs [were] visible in the front passenger compartment."

Inside, the vehicle was "covered in garbage and animal waste," officials said. Eser allegedly told investigators she and the animals had been living in the Ford Transit van for several months.

In total, 21 dogs and a Macaw bird were removed from the vehicle and transported to a local animal shelter. Several of the dogs appeared to have serious health issues, police said.

