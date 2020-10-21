Massachusetts veteran who says woman assaulted him for supporting Trump vows 'We'll be back'

A Massachusetts Vietnam veteran has vowed to continue showing support for President Trump after the arrest of a woman accused of assaulting him for backing the president, according to a report.

George Griffin, 73, told the Boston Herald that he and his wife were holding a “Veterans for Trump” sign at an intersection in Douglas on Saturday when 34-year-old Kiara Dudley knocked him to the ground.

Griffin said he cut his finger when he fell into the street of the busy intersection.

“You should be able to hold a sign for your candidate without getting thrown into the middle of the street,” Griffin told the paper Monday.

The encounter happened about 30 minutes after Griffin and his wife, Joann, arrived at the intersection with flags and signs promoting Trump, Douglas police said.

Dudley allegedly approached the couple, berated them with insults and demanded they leave, according to police. As Griffin and his wife tried to back away, police said Dudley “continued to follow them and bumped the gentlemen with her body.”

She is also accused of stepping on Griffin’s “Veteran’s for Trump” sign and knocking him to the ground when he bent over to pick it up.

A police report states that Dudley maintains Griffin fell on his own and that he was the aggressor, but police received multiple calls from witnesses saying the aggressor was Dudley, the paper said.

Dudley was arrested and charged with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury. She was released on $250 cash bail.

Griffin told the paper that the encounter won’t suppress his support for Trump, saying, “We’ll be back” to publicly support the president and the issues he and his wife believe in.

“I’m not a hero,” said Griffin, who served in the Navy during Vietnam. “I’m not anything. I’m just a guy who’s out here holding a sign, and just wanting to show support for my candidate. We pray for this country, and for this woman.”