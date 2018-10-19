Massachusetts trooper stabbed 'multiple times’ after chase, state police say

An 18-year-old stabbed a Massachusetts State Police trooper "multiple times" before taking gunfire after a vehicle pursuit Friday, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the chase that ended at a crossroads in New Salem and who fired at the driver, but Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that an investigation is underway.

Both the trooper and the stabbing suspect were taken to nearby hospitals.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN DESCRIBES HOW HE COMFORTED TROOPER WHO WAS FATALLY SHOT

“Earlier this afternoon, a multi-agency motor vehicle pursuit along Route 2 ended at the intersection of Route 202 and Fay Road in New Salem, when the driver attacked and stabbed a Massachusetts State Police Trooper, and the driver was shot,” police said.

The 47-year-old trooper, who was described as being “alert” after getting to the hospital, was taken to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center and was undergoing an operation after he “was stabbed multiple times,” police said.

UBER DRIVER ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING RIDER, ‘TOUCHING’ HER BREAST: FBI

Authorities initially said on Twitter that both the suspect and the trooper “suffered serious injuries.”

The suspect, who was “also receiving emergency treatment,” is likely to face numerous criminal charges such as armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police, officials said.

The wounded trooper has been on the state police force since 2006 and is a husband and a father, police said.