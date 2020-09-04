Massachusetts state trooper dies 2 years after being struck at traffic stop

A Massachusetts state trooper who underwent numerous surgeries after being struck by a driver two years ago has succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Trooper Thomas Devlin, 58, passed away Wednesday following decades of law enforcement service. State police say he graduated from the agency's academy in 1985 and leaves behind his wife, two sons and two daughters.

“He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him,” Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement. “Above all, he was utterly devoted to his family, and epitomized what it meant to be a loving husband and father.”

“Trooper Devlin was known in the department for his hard work, his rock-solid character, and his commitment to be being a reliable friend, co-worker and public servant -- a trooper who could be counted on by his colleagues and the public,” Mason added.

Devlin was injured in July 2018 when he was struck by another motorist while standing outside his cruiser during a traffic stop, police say.

That driver was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Police say Devlin “underwent many surgeries” following the incident.

“We are lesser today for his loss and we will miss his smile,” Mason said.