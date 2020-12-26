Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts shooting during music video filming leaves at least 1 dead, others wounded

No arrests were immediately reported in connection with the gunfire

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
At least one person was dead Saturday evening and five others wounded after a shooting in Massachusetts that happened during the filming of a music video, according to a report.

One victim was 30 years old while the others were in their mid-20s, FOX station Boston 25 reported. Those wounded were all hospitalized, with two in critical condition, the station reported.

The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. in Lynn, a city of about 95,000 residents, about 13 miles north of Boston.

No arrests were immediately reported in connection with the gunfire, Boston 25 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

