Massachusetts police post photo of ‘extremely drunk’ teen passed out on road

Authorities in Massachusetts posted a photo on social media of an “extremely drunk” teenager who was passed out in the middle of a road in the early morning hours on Friday.

Boston 25 News reported that an Uber driver in Hingham spotted the teen at about 4:30 a.m. Police said he is a college student and was spotted just over a blind hill. The driver said he thought the teen was a dead animal. He alerted the authorities.

"The officer was able to wake him up," said Sgt. Steven Dearth of Hingham Police. "It was a teenager a teenaged boy under 21 who was home from college and he was heavily intoxicated."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The unidentified teen does not face charges. Police said the Uber driver likely saved the teen’s life.